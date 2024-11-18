News & Insights

Stocks
AILE

iLearningEngines names Thomas Olivier interim COO

November 18, 2024 — 09:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

iLearningEngines (AILE) announced the appointment of Bonnie-Jeanne Gerety as Interim CFO and the appointment of Thomas Olivier as Interim COO. Farhan Naqvi will continue to serve ILE as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. Olivier is a Managing Director with Arrowroot Capital and has held this position since March 2021. In addition, from November 2020 to April 2024, Mr. Olivier served as the President and CFO, and the Vice Chairman of the board of directors of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AILE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AILE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.