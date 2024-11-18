iLearningEngines names Thomas Olivier interim COO

iLearningEngines (AILE) announced the appointment of Bonnie-Jeanne Gerety as Interim CFO and the appointment of Thomas Olivier as Interim COO. Farhan Naqvi will continue to serve ILE as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. Olivier is a Managing Director with Arrowroot Capital and has held this position since March 2021. In addition, from November 2020 to April 2024, Mr. Olivier served as the President and CFO, and the Vice Chairman of the board of directors of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp.

