iLearningEngines names Bonnie-Jeanne Gerety interim CFO

iLearningEngines (AILE) announced the appointment of Bonnie-Jeanne Gerety as Interim CFO and the appointment of Thomas Olivier as Interim COO. Farhan Naqvi will continue to serve ILE as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. Bonnie-Jeanne Gerety began working with iLearningEngines as a contractor to run the accounting function for the Company in late 2023. She has run her own financial and accounting advisory firm, GeretyAdvisors since 2019.

