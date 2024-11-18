News & Insights

iLearningEngines names Bonnie-Jeanne Gerety interim CFO

November 18, 2024 — 09:35 am EST

iLearningEngines (AILE) announced the appointment of Bonnie-Jeanne Gerety as Interim CFO and the appointment of Thomas Olivier as Interim COO. Farhan Naqvi will continue to serve ILE as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. Bonnie-Jeanne Gerety began working with iLearningEngines as a contractor to run the accounting function for the Company in late 2023. She has run her own financial and accounting advisory firm, GeretyAdvisors since 2019.

