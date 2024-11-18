News & Insights

Stocks
AILE

iLearningEngines announces loss of $250,000 in cyberattack

November 18, 2024 — 11:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

In a regulatory filing, the company said, “iLearningEngines (AILE) recently became aware of a cybersecurity incident. The ongoing investigation has revealed that a threat actor illegally accessed the Company’s environment and certain files on its network, misdirected a $250,000 wire payment, and deleted a number of email messages. The wire payment has not been recovered. When it learned of the incident, which has been contained, the Company activated its cybersecurity response plan and launched an internal investigation. The Company engaged a nationally recognized forensic firm and other external advisors to assess and remediate the unauthorized activity. The Company’s ongoing investigation and response include continued assessment of impacted systems and data. The Company has incurred, and may continue to incur, certain expenses related to its response to this incident. Based on the information available to date, the Company believes that the cybersecurity incident will have a material impact on its operations during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 but does not expect the incident to have a material impact on full year 2024 results. The Company remains subject to various risks due to the incident, including diversion of management’s attention, potential litigation, changes in customer or investor behavior, and regulatory scrutiny.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AILE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AILE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.