iLearningEngines announces loss of $250,000 in cyberattack

In a regulatory filing, the company said, “iLearningEngines (AILE) recently became aware of a cybersecurity incident. The ongoing investigation has revealed that a threat actor illegally accessed the Company’s environment and certain files on its network, misdirected a $250,000 wire payment, and deleted a number of email messages. The wire payment has not been recovered. When it learned of the incident, which has been contained, the Company activated its cybersecurity response plan and launched an internal investigation. The Company engaged a nationally recognized forensic firm and other external advisors to assess and remediate the unauthorized activity. The Company’s ongoing investigation and response include continued assessment of impacted systems and data. The Company has incurred, and may continue to incur, certain expenses related to its response to this incident. Based on the information available to date, the Company believes that the cybersecurity incident will have a material impact on its operations during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 but does not expect the incident to have a material impact on full year 2024 results. The Company remains subject to various risks due to the incident, including diversion of management’s attention, potential litigation, changes in customer or investor behavior, and regulatory scrutiny.”

