ILCG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the ILCG ETF (Symbol: ILCG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.06, changing hands as low as $51.96 per share. ILCG shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ILCG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ILCG's low point in its 52 week range is $45.97 per share, with $66.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.99.

