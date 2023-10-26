ILCG Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ILCG

In trading on Thursday, shares of the ILCG ETF (Symbol: ILCG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.85, changing hands as low as $57.76 per share. ILCG shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ILCG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ILCG's low point in its 52 week range is $47.25 per share, with $64.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.92.

