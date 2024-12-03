Ikigai Ventures Gains Unanimous Approval at AGM

Ikigai Ventures Limited (GB:IKIV) has released an update.

Ikigai Ventures Limited, a special purpose acquisition company listed on the London Stock Exchange, successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting. The company focuses on acquiring high-growth businesses in sectors such as healthcare, finance, and artificial intelligence that emphasize strong ESG credentials. This unanimous support from shareholders underscores confidence in Ikigai’s strategic direction and market potential.

