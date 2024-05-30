News & Insights

Stocks

ikeGPS Unveils FY24 Results and Future Outlook

May 30, 2024 — 05:53 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ikeGPS Group Ltd (AU:IKE) has released an update.

ikeGPS Group Ltd, known as the Pole OS™ Company, has provided an overview of its FY24 financial performance and FY25 outlook, along with announcements of new AI and SaaS products. Investors should note that this information is based on current data and includes forward-looking statements which are inherently uncertain. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and while third-party information is deemed reliable, accuracy or completeness is not guaranteed.

For further insights into AU:IKE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.