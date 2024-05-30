ikeGPS Unveils FY24 Results and Future Outlook

ikeGPS Group Ltd (AU:IKE) has released an update.

ikeGPS Group Ltd, known as the Pole OS™ Company, has provided an overview of its FY24 financial performance and FY25 outlook, along with announcements of new AI and SaaS products. Investors should note that this information is based on current data and includes forward-looking statements which are inherently uncertain. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and while third-party information is deemed reliable, accuracy or completeness is not guaranteed.

For further insights into AU:IKE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.