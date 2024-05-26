ikeGPS Group Unveils FY24 Financials and Webinar

ikeGPS Group Ltd (AU:IKE) has released an update.

ikeGPS Group Ltd announces it will release its FY24 financial statements on May 30, 2024, followed by a webinar with CEO Glenn Milnes to discuss the results on May 31, 2024. Investors can register for the webinar and submit questions in advance for a comprehensive understanding of the company’s performance. IKE’s business is centered around its PoleOS™ platform, which is vital for utilities and communications providers in managing pole and overhead asset information.

