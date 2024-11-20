ikeGPS Group Ltd Reports Strong Growth Amid Record Contracts

ikeGPS Group Ltd (AU:IKE) has released an update.

ikeGPS Group Ltd reported solid financial results for the first half of FY25, with a 34% increase in subscription revenue and a 31% improvement in gross margin. The company secured a record NZ$33 million in contracts during this period, highlighting strong sales momentum and growth potential. Despite a net loss, ikeGPS remains optimistic about future growth, driven by new product launches and collaborations with major North American utilities.

