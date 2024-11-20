News & Insights

ikeGPS Group Ltd Releases FY25 Interim Financial Report

November 20, 2024 — 03:49 pm EST

ikeGPS Group Ltd (AU:IKE) has released an update.

ikeGPS Group Ltd has released its interim financial statements for the six-month period ending September 30, 2024, showcasing its recent financial performance and operational changes. Investors and financial market enthusiasts can gain insights into the company’s revenue, equity adjustments, and cash flow activities from this report. This update provides a snapshot of ikeGPS’s financial health and strategic direction halfway through the fiscal year.

