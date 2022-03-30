IKEA UK to close Tottenham store, 450 jobs impacted

Home furnishings retailer IKEA said on Wednesday it planned to close its store in Tottenham, north London, impacting 450 workers.

IKEA said it was committed to retaining as many affected workers as possible, noting it would create over 600 other jobs across the capital this year.

