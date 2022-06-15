IKEA to further scale down operations in Russia

Contributor
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

Ingka Group, the owner of most IKEA stores world-wide, said on Wednesday it and IKEA brand owner Inter IKEA would further scale down their respective businesses in Russia and Belarus due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

STOCKHOLM, June 15 (Reuters) - Ingka Group, the owner of most IKEA stores world-wide, said on Wednesday it and IKEA brand owner Inter IKEA would further scale down their respective businesses in Russia and Belarus due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, the circumstances have not improved, and the devastating war continues. Businesses and supply chains across the world have been heavily impacted and we do not see that it is possible to resume operations any time soon," Ingka Group said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters