IKEA to further scale down operations in Russia

STOCKHOLM, June 15 (Reuters) - Ingka Group, the owner of most IKEA stores world-wide, said on Wednesday it and IKEA brand owner Inter IKEA would further scale down their respective businesses in Russia and Belarus due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, the circumstances have not improved, and the devastating war continues. Businesses and supply chains across the world have been heavily impacted and we do not see that it is possible to resume operations any time soon," Ingka Group said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

