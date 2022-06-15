IKEA says it will scale down its business in Russia

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

Swedish furniture company IKEA on Wednesday said it had made the "difficult decision" to scale down its business in Russia, pointing to a significant deterioration in supply chains around the world.

June 15 (Reuters) - Swedish furniture company IKEA on Wednesday said it had made the "difficult decision" to scale down its business in Russia, pointing to a significant deterioration in supply chains around the world.

"In view of this, we do not see any possibility to resume sales in the foreseeable future," the company said.

In March, IKEA temporarily closed stores and paused sourcing in Russia, but had continued paying employees.

IKEA said it would start looking for new owners of four of its factories.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters