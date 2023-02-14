Ikarian Capital Now Owns 5.20% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)

Fintel reports that Ikarian Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.45MM shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (BLCM). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.50MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.79% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 318.03% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 318.03% from its latest reported closing price of $1.22.

The projected annual revenue for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLCM is 0.00%, a decrease of 22.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.31% to 1,711K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Long Focus Capital Management holds 328K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 265K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 249K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 93K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 73K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLCM by 44.70% over the last quarter.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver cures through controllable cell therapies. The company's next-generation product candidates are differentiated by powerful cell signaling technologies designed to produce more effective CAR-T cell therapies. Bellicum's GoCAR-T® product candidates, BPX-601 and BPX-603, are designed to be more efficacious CAR-T cell products capable of overriding key immune inhibitory mechanisms.

