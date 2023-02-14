Ikarian Capital Now Owns 1.30% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)

Fintel reports that Ikarian Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST). This represents 1.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.75MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 73.69% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 299.59% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Milestone Pharmaceuticals is $15.50. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 299.59% from its latest reported closing price of $3.88.

The projected annual revenue for Milestone Pharmaceuticals is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Milestone Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 34.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIST is 0.23%, an increase of 58.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.79% to 22,330K shares. The put/call ratio of MIST is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Rtw Investments holds 4,315K shares representing 10.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,647K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 96.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIST by 957.22% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 2,426K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company.

Ra Capital Management holds 2,247K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lion Point Capital holds 1,557K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares, representing an increase of 39.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIST by 284.29% over the last quarter.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of etripamil, a Phase 3 clinical-stage program, for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. Milestone Pharmaceuticals operates in Canada and the United States.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.