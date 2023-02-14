Ikarian Capital Now Owns 0.30% of X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

Fintel reports that Ikarian Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.35MM shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR). This represents 0.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.26MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 84.58% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 416.61% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals is $4.88. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 416.61% from its latest reported closing price of $0.94.

The projected annual revenue for X4 Pharmaceuticals is $1MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in X4 Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XFOR is 0.13%, an increase of 143.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 201.74% to 48,723K shares. The put/call ratio of XFOR is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 12,203K shares representing 10.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,389K shares, representing an increase of 47.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XFOR by 3.83% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 11,737K shares representing 9.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,523K shares, representing an increase of 44.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XFOR by 17.63% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 5,027K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,374K shares, representing an increase of 72.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XFOR by 564.13% over the last quarter.

Axa holds 4,362K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,126K shares, representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XFOR by 55.83% over the last quarter.

Tri Locum Partners holds 3,707K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,504K shares, representing an increase of 32.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XFOR by 26.68% over the last quarter.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Background Information

X4 Pharmaceuticals Background Information

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company and a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, with a focus on rare diseases and those with limited treatment options. The company's lead candidate, mavorixafor, is a first-in-class, small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 being developed as a once-daily oral therapy. X4 believes that inhibition of the CXCR4 receptor creates the potential for mavorixafor to provide therapeutic benefit across a wide variety of diseases, including primary immunodeficiencies and certain types of cancer. The efficacy and safety of mavorixafor, dosed once daily, is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with WHIM syndrome, and in two Phase 1b clinical trials - in combination with ibrutinib in patients with Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, and as monotherapy in patients with severe congenital neutropenia (SCN). X4 is continuing to leverage its insights into CXCR4 biology at its corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and at its research facility in Vienna, Austria, and is developing additional product candidates.

