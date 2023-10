Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russian agricultural consultancy IKAR on Monday estimated the country's 2023-24 grain production at 142.2 million metric tons, up from an earlier forecast of 141.6 million.

IKAR said exports could reach 65 million tons, up from an earlier estimate of 64.7 million.

(Writing by Felix Light; editing by Jason Neely)

