Commodities

IKAR ups its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEY PIVOVAROV

Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR said on Monday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop to 95 million tonnes from a previously expected 90.5 million tonnes, mainly due to higher yields in the Central and Volga regions.

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR said on Monday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop to 95 million tonnes from a previously expected 90.5 million tonnes, mainly due to higher yields in the Central and Volga regions.

Its forecast for the barley crop was raised to 21.5 million tonnes from 20 million tonnes, IKAR added in a note.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Louise Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular