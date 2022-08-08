IKAR ups its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR said on Monday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop to 95 million tonnes from a previously expected 90.5 million tonnes, mainly due to higher yields in the Central and Volga regions.

Its forecast for the barley crop was raised to 21.5 million tonnes from 20 million tonnes, IKAR added in a note.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Louise Heavens)

