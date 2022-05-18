Commodities

IKAR sees 2022/23 Russia wheat crop at 85 million tonnes

Contributor
Gus Trompiz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDUARD KORNIYENKO

Russia's 2022/23 wheat crop may reach 85 million tonnes, Dmitry Rylko, the head of the IKAR agriculture consultancy, said on Wednesday, in what he called a "conservative" estimate.

Russia had the potential to export 39 million tonnes of wheat in 2022/23, he added in a presentation at the GrainCom conference in Geneva.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz)

