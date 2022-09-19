IKAR raises Russian 2022 wheat crop forecast by 2 mln tonnes

MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR said on Monday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop by 2 million tonnes to 99 million tonnes.

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, will have 47.5 million tonnes of wheat potentially available for exports, in the 2022/23 July-June marketing season, the IKAR added in a note.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

