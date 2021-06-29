IKAR raises its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat production

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR said on Tuesday it had raised its 2021 forecast for wheat production to 83.6 million tonnes from 82 million tonnes.

It also said it sees Russia's exports of wheat at 39 million tonnes this year.

Russia produced 85.9 million tonnes of wheat in 2020.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Louise Heavens)

