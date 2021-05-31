Commodities

IKAR raises its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop by 500,000 T

Olga Popova Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO

MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR said on Monday it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop by 500,000 tonnes to 79.5 million tonnes.

The estimate was raised due to improving weather for the crop in Russia's southern regions and a high sowing area for spring wheat in the country's central regions, IKAR told Reuters.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

