IKAR raises its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop

MOSCOW, June 7 (Reuters) - Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR said on Monday it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop by 500,000 tonnes to 80 million tonnes.

The forecast was raised due to improved condition of sowings in Russia's southern and central regions, IKAR told Reuters.

Russia, which competes for the rank of the world's largest wheat exporter with the European Union, usually starts harvesting in late June or early July.

It produced 85.9 million tonnes of wheat in 2020.

