IKAR raises its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop

Adds details, context

MOSCOW, June 7 (Reuters) - Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR said on Monday it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop by 500,000 tonnes to 80 million tonnes.

The forecast was raised due to improved condition of sowings in Russia's southern and central regions, IKAR told Reuters.

Russia, which competes for the rank of the world's largest wheat exporter with the European Union, usually starts harvesting in late June or early July.

It produced 85.9 million tonnes of wheat in 2020.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Edmund Blair and Rashmi Aich)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.