IKAR narrows forecast for 2021 Russian wheat crop

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - IKAR has narrowed its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop to 75-75.6 million tonnes from 74.5-75.5 million, the Russian agriculture consultancy said on Thursday.

It kept its estimate for Russia's 2021/22 wheat exports unchanged at 31.5-32 million tonnes. The current 2021/22 marketing year started on July 1.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

