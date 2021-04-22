Commodities

IKAR consultancy lowers Russia 2021 wheat crop forecast

Polina Devitt Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO

Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR said on Thursday that it had downgraded its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop to 79.5 million from 81 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

