IKAR consultancy lowers Russia 2021 wheat crop forecast

MOSCOW, April 22 (Reuters) - Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR said on Thursday that it had downgraded its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop to 79.5 million from 81 million tonnes.

