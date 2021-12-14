IJT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (Symbol: IJT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $132.08, changing hands as low as $131.55 per share. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IJT's low point in its 52 week range is $110.82 per share, with $144.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.26.

