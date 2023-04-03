IJS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: IJS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $93.79, changing hands as high as $94.26 per share. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IJS's low point in its 52 week range is $82.09 per share, with $106.935 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.19.
