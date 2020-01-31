IJS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: IJS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $150.91, changing hands as low as $150.42 per share. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IJS's low point in its 52 week range is $137.67 per share, with $162.865 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $150.45.

