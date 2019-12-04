IJR, PTBD: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR), which added 7,400,000 units, or a 1.3% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IJR, in morning trading today Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) is down about 9.9%, and The Medicines Company (MDCO) is relatively unchanged.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the PTBD ETF (PTBD), which added 400,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units.

