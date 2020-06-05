IJR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.78, changing hands as high as $74.68 per share. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IJR's low point in its 52 week range is $47.52 per share, with $85.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.04.

