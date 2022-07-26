Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, which added 11,700,000 units, or a 1.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IJR, in morning trading today Agree Realty is up about 0.3%, and Amn Healthcare Services is lower by about 0.7%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the IBDX ETF, which added 150,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: IJR, IBDX: Big ETF Inflows

