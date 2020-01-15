IJR, FTXD: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR), where 6,200,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.1% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IJR, in morning trading today Darling Ingredients (DAR) is down about 1.5%, and LHC Group (LHCG) is lower by about 0.7%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD), which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 28.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of FTXD, in morning trading today Intelsat (I) is off about 3.1%, and Kroger Company (KR) is lower by about 0.7%.

