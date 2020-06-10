Markets
IJR, FNK: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, which added 15,650,000 units, or a 2.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IJR, in morning trading today Topbuild is down about 3.1%, and Emergent Biosolutions is higher by about 2.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund, which added 500,000 units, for a 38.5% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of FNK, in morning trading today Ovintivis off about 8.2%, and Targa Resources is lower by about 7.3%.

    Most Popular