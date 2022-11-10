IJR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $99.50, changing hands as high as $99.94 per share. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IJR's low point in its 52 week range is $86.40 per share, with $120.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.61.

