IJR, BSJQ: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR), which added 6,750,000 units, or a 1.2% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IJR, in morning trading today The Medicines Company (MDCO) is off about 0.1%, and Darling Ingredients (DAR) is up by about 0.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJQ), which added 500,000 units, for a 38.5% increase in outstanding units.

