IJK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (Symbol: IJK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.62, changing hands as high as $72.95 per share. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IJK's low point in its 52 week range is $67.03 per share, with $78.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.99.

