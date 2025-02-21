IJK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (Symbol: IJK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.53, changing hands as low as $91.51 per share. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IJK's low point in its 52 week range is $82.815 per share, with $100.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.30.

