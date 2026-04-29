IJJ vs. IWN: Which iShares Value ETF Is the Better Buy for Investors?

Key Points

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) offers a lower expense ratio and a slightly higher dividend yield than iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN).

IWN has delivered stronger 1-year total returns but shows a deeper maximum drawdown over the last five years.

IWN manages a significantly larger portfolio of nearly 1,400 small-cap stocks compared to the 303 mid-cap companies in IJJ.

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The iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEMKT:IJJ) provides a lower-cost entry to mid-cap value stocks, while the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEMKT:IWN) offers broader exposure to the small-cap segment.

Investors seeking value exposure outside the tech-heavy large-cap space often evaluate these two iShares funds. While both utilize a value-based indexing strategy, they target distinct market-capitalization tiers. This comparison examines how their differences in scale and concentration could influence a long-term portfolio strategy.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IWN IJJ Issuer iShares iShares Expense ratio 0.24% 0.18% 1-year return (as of April 29, 2026) 44.9% 25.4% Dividend yield 1.63% 1.77% Beta 1.18 1.13 AUM $12.5 billion $8.0 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The one-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing 12-month distribution yield.

IJJ is slightly more affordable than IWN, featuring a 0.18% expense ratio. The mid-cap fund also offers a higher payout, with a 1.77% dividend yield compared to the Russell 2000 fund’s 1.63%.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IWN IJJ Max drawdown (5 yr) (26.7%) (22.7%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,384 $1,438

What's inside

The iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) focuses on mid-sized companies identified by its index as undervalued. Its sector allocations include financial services at 22%, industrials at 18%, and consumer cyclicals at 14%. The portfolio contains 303 holdings, and its largest positions include U.S. Foods (1.23%), Reliance Steel & Aluminum (1.10%), and Alcoa (1.02%). This fund launched in 2000 and has paid $2.34 per share in dividends over the trailing 12 months.

The iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) offers broader diversification, with 1,398 holdings focused on small-cap value stocks. Its sector tilts favor financial services at 24%, industrials at 12%, and healthcare at 11%. Top holdings include Echostar at 1.01%, TTM Technologies at 0.96%, and Coeur Mining at 0.62%. Like the mid-cap fund, it launched in 2000 and has a trailing-12-month dividend of $3.09 per share.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Since launching in 2000, IJJ and IWN have delivered annualized total returns of 10.3% and 9.3%, respectively. For comparison, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF delivered an annualized return of 8.3% over the same period. That is pretty impressive outperformance from these smaller-stock-focused ETFs. While I think they are both excellent, reasonably priced alternatives for investors looking to diversify away from the mega-cap tech behemoths, I would personally lean toward IJJ for one key reason.

The vast majority (if not typically all) of the stocks in IJJ are profitable, whereas roughly 35% to 40% of the stocks in IWN are not. In a way, I see IJJ’s mid-cap stock holdings as operating in an investing “sweet spot,” where they’ve grown large and mature enough to maintain profitability -- but remain small enough to still offer immense growth upside. Meanwhile, IWN is home to many younger, still up-and-coming companies that have yet to hit their stride profitability-wise. Said another way, IWN is more boom-or-bust, whereas IJJ is more of the steady Eddie type of investment I tend to prefer.

Ultimately, I think both options are fine for investors interested in small stocks, but IJJ’s more profitable holdings, slightly higher dividend yield, lower expense ratio, smaller five-year drawdown, and better long-term total returns have me leaning toward the mid-cap ETF.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.