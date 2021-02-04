IJJ, NAPR: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, which added 8,150,000 units, or a 11.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IJJ, in morning trading today East West Bancorp is up about 2.1%, and Owens Corning is higher by about 1.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the NAPR ETF, which added 125,000 units, for a 35.7% increase in outstanding units.

