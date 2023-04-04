IJJ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (Symbol: IJJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $101.66, changing hands as low as $101.21 per share. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IJJ's low point in its 52 week range is $89.6187 per share, with $116.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.43.
