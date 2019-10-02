IJH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $188.21, changing hands as low as $186.55 per share. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IJH's low point in its 52 week range is $156.13 per share, with $200.709 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $186.77.

