IJH, FLN: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, where 2,200,000 units were destroyed, or a 0.9% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IJH, in morning trading today West Pharmaceutical Services is up about 0.7%, and Dominos Pizza is higher by about 1.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund, which lost 350,000 of its units, representing a 29.2% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of FLN, in morning trading today Intelsat is up about 12.5%, and Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is lower by about 4.1%.

