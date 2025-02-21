IJH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.91, changing hands as low as $61.81 per share. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IJH's low point in its 52 week range is $56.01 per share, with $68.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.01.

