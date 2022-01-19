IIVI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of II-VI Inc (Symbol: IIVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.39, changing hands as low as $64.94 per share. II-VI Inc shares are currently trading down about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IIVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IIVI's low point in its 52 week range is $54.35 per share, with $100.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.98.

