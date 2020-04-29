IIVI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of II-VI Inc (Symbol: IIVI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.50, changing hands as high as $34.85 per share. II-VI Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IIVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IIVI's low point in its 52 week range is $19 per share, with $42.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.70.

