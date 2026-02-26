IIPR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.84, changing hands as high as $54.29 per share. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IIPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IIPR's low point in its 52 week range is $44.58 per share, with $74.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.19.

