IINN Stock Gains on Second US Patent Approval for VORTX System

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. IINN has secured an additional U.S. Patent approval for the VORTX orbiting blood oxygenation delivery system, a fundamental technology of the INSPIRA ART (Augmented Respiration Technology) device. With this addition, the total number of claims deemed novel relating to the core technology of the device comes to 32.

The latest development advances blood oxygenation technologies, marking another crucial milestone for the company and underscoring the core technological capabilities of the INSPIRA ART.

Following the news, shares of IINN jumped 5.2% to $1.21 at Friday’s close. Inspira is working on new life support-extending technologies with blood oxygenation and blood monitoring technologies, aiming to transform the respiratory treatment space. We expect the market sentiment toward the stock to remain positive around this development.

Significance of IINN’s INSPIRA ART Device Featuring VORTX

The VORTX system aims to oxygenate blood without fiber membranes, starkly differing from the existing fiber technologies for blood oxygenation. The traditional fiber oxygenators force blood to flow through multiple fiber layers, causing harmful turbulence, friction and shear forces. Due to the fiber fabric's high resistance to blood flow, it creates pressure differences that can severely damage blood components, causing hemolysis, white blood cell damage, inflammatory and immune system activation and blood clotting.

IINN’s INSPIRA ART device can make a major impact on the $19 billion mechanical ventilation market. It offers a potential alternative to nearly 20 million intensive care unit patients with respiratory failure each year, with many relying on mechanical ventilators, by maintaining stable oxygen saturation levels without the need for ventilators while allowing patients to remain awake during treatment. Equipped with HYLA real-time continuous blood monitoring technology, the system can rapidly detect changes in patient conditions so that physicians can make more informed decisions.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Inspira had obtained the FDA’s 510(k) clearance for the INSPIRA ART100 system for use in Cardiopulmonary Bypass procedures, along with the Israeli AMAR (Medical Device Division of the Israeli Ministry of Health) certification for both Extra-Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation and Cardiopulmonary Bypass procedures. More products are currently in the development phase, including the INSPIRA ART500 or Gen 2, the INSPIRA Cardi-ART portable modular device and the HYLA blood sensor.

Industry Prospects Favoring Inspira

A Data Bridge Market Research report valued the global oxygen delivery system market at $12.94 billion in 2021, forecasted to witness a compound annual growth rate of 6.3% through 2029.

The market growth is expected to be driven by the growing prevalence of diseases such as obesity, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, respiratory distress syndrome, pneumonia, cystic fibrosis and associated complications in cardiac arrest. Developed healthcare infrastructure and expanded insurance coverage globally should boost the market.

Recent Developments Within Inspira

Last month, Inspira secured the FDA’s listing for the INSPIRA CART, which has been tailored for use with the INSPIRA ART100 system. The INSPIRA CART is designed for use in operating rooms during Cardiopulmonary Bypass procedures in the United States. It is currently classified as a Class I Medical Device and 510(K) Exempt under the FDA code for cardiopulmonary bypass accessory equipment.

IINN Price Performance

In the past year, IINN shares have fallen 19.4% against the industry’s 17.6% growth.

IINN’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Inspira currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

