IIM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (Symbol: IIM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.86, changing hands as high as $14.87 per share. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IIM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IIM's low point in its 52 week range is $10.56 per share, with $16.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.84.

