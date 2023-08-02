IIIV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of i3 Verticals Inc (Symbol: IIIV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.18, changing hands as low as $23.90 per share. i3 Verticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IIIV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IIIV's low point in its 52 week range is $18.59 per share, with $30.835 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.40.

