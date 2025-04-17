$IIIN stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IIIN stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,332,446 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IIIN:
$IIIN Insider Trading Activity
$IIIN insiders have traded $IIIN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IIIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD WAGNER (Senior Vice President and COO) has made 1 purchase buying 21 shares for an estimated $599 and 1 sale selling 13 shares for an estimated $364.
$IIIN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $IIIN stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 274,832 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,423,212
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 226,900 shares (-34.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,128,569
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 215,159 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,811,444
- CERITY PARTNERS LLC removed 172,416 shares (-42.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,656,956
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC added 166,806 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,505,430
- OPPENHEIMER & CLOSE, LLC added 137,363 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,710,174
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 102,192 shares (+3.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,760,205
